France Acquits Ex-ETA Leader Of Involvement In Terrorist Group In 2011-13

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:20 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) A court in Paris ruled on Wednesday that Josu Ternera, the former leader of the Basque Homeland and Liberty (ETA) separatist group, whose extradition is awaited by Spain, is not guilty of participating in a terrorist organization from 2011-2013, Spanish media reported.

Ternera, whose real name is Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea and who headed the ETA from 1977-1992, was cleared of this portion of charges due to lack of sufficient evidence, the Efe news agency said.

The next hearing in the case will focus on the charge involving Ternera's alleged membership in the ETA in 2002-2005.

The 70-year-old had been on the run from Spanish justice since 2002 until he was arrested in France in May 2019. The following year the authorities transferred him from jail under house arrest. Spain is demanding his extradition over several crimes, including the 1987 bombing of the Zaragoza police barracks that killed eleven people, including five children.

