France Adopts Law Increasing Retirement Age From 62 To 64 Years - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 10:50 PM

France Adopts Law Increasing Retirement Age From 62 to 64 Years - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

The French authorities have adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without a vote in parliament, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The French authorities have adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without a vote in parliament, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday.

"We will not take the risk of many hours of debate, we will not risk the future of our pension system. This reform is necessary.

I am committed to our social model, and this reform is the result of a compromise that the legislators of both houses of Parliament agreed to. I'm ready to take responsibility for it. According to article 49.3 of the Constitution, the government assumes responsibility for this law," Borne said at a meeting in the National Assembly of France.

Yael Braun-Pivet, the chairwoman of the lower-house, said that "the law is considered adopted from now on."

Earlier in the day, French members of parliament demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister at the session on adoption of the pension reform.

