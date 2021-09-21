France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, Russian Military Group Wagner - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Paris opposes any deal between the Malian government and Russian private paramilitary organization Wagner, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday, citing concerns about the sovereignty of the western African nation.

"We want the return of the Malian state, not the arrival of Russian mercenaries. We are for the sovereignty of Mali, not for its weakening," Parly, who is currently on a working visit to Mali, tweeted, commenting on reports about an alleged deal between Wagner and Bamako.

She recalled the situation in the Central African Republic, where militia deployed by Wagner were accused by UN agencies of alleged human rights abuses during the post-election period, marked by violent clashes between government forces and armed rebel groups.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Western media reports about a military deal reached between Wagner and Bamako, saying that Moscow does not conduct official negotiations with the Malian government, including through the paramilitary group, and has no military presence in the western African nation.

As Mali remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, including regular attacks, abductions, and killings of military personnel, as well as civilians and peacekeepers, the international community has undertaken several initiatives to help the country curb existing threats, including through the UN mission on the ground, MINUSMA, and the EU Training Mission Mali among others.