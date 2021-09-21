UrduPoint.com

France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, Russian Military Group Wagner - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:23 PM

France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, Russian Military Group Wagner - Minister

Paris opposes any deal between the Malian government and Russian private paramilitary organization Wagner, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday, citing concerns about the sovereignty of the western African nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Paris opposes any deal between the Malian government and Russian private paramilitary organization Wagner, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday, citing concerns about the sovereignty of the western African nation.

"We want the return of the Malian state, not the arrival of Russian mercenaries. We are for the sovereignty of Mali, not for its weakening," Parly, who is currently on a working visit to Mali, tweeted, commenting on reports about an alleged deal between Wagner and Bamako.

She recalled the situation in the Central African Republic, where militia deployed by Wagner were accused by UN agencies of alleged human rights abuses during the post-election period, marked by violent clashes between government forces and armed rebel groups.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Western media reports about a military deal reached between Wagner and Bamako, saying that Moscow does not conduct official negotiations with the Malian government, including through the paramilitary group, and has no military presence in the western African nation.

As Mali remains a hotspot for terrorist activities, including regular attacks, abductions, and killings of military personnel, as well as civilians and peacekeepers, the international community has undertaken several initiatives to help the country curb existing threats, including through the UN mission on the ground, MINUSMA, and the EU Training Mission Mali among others.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Moscow Russia Visit Paris Mali Florence Bamako Central African Republic Media Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discov ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discoveries at SAA

54 minutes ago
 Sotheby's to Hold First Ever Art Sale Show in Post ..

Sotheby's to Hold First Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia

14 seconds ago
 Four uplift schemes worth Rs 2.165b approved

Four uplift schemes worth Rs 2.165b approved

15 seconds ago
 Macron, Modi vow to 'act jointly' in Indo-Pacific ..

Macron, Modi vow to 'act jointly' in Indo-Pacific after subs dispute

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.