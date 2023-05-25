France is alarmed by the recent test launch of a ballistic missile conducted by Iran and considers it a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) France is alarmed by the recent test launch of a ballistic missile conducted by Iran and considers it a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Thursday.

"Iran is engaged in a truly worrying reinforcement of its nuclear program.

France condemns this new violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (on the Iran nuclear issue), adopted in 2015," Legendre told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Iran launched a new ballistic missile called Kheibar with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles). Kheibar, the fourth generation of the Khorramshahr missile, is capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 1.5 tonnes. The missile is equipped with anti-radar technology that allows it to penetrate enemy air defense systems and takes a short time to deploy, making it both a strategic and tactical weapon, the IRNA state news agency reported.