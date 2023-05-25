UrduPoint.com

France Alarmed By Iran's Recent Ballistic Missile Test Launch - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 09:18 PM

France Alarmed by Iran's Recent Ballistic Missile Test Launch - Foreign Ministry

France is alarmed by the recent test launch of a ballistic missile conducted by Iran and considers it a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) France is alarmed by the recent test launch of a ballistic missile conducted by Iran and considers it a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Thursday.

"Iran is engaged in a truly worrying reinforcement of its nuclear program.

France condemns this new violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (on the Iran nuclear issue), adopted in 2015," Legendre told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Iran launched a new ballistic missile called Kheibar with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles). Kheibar, the fourth generation of the Khorramshahr missile, is capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 1.5 tonnes. The missile is equipped with anti-radar technology that allows it to penetrate enemy air defense systems and takes a short time to deploy, making it both a strategic and tactical weapon, the IRNA state news agency reported.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology United Nations Iran Nuclear France 2015 Weapon

Recent Stories

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved product ..

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved productive: Foreign Minister Bilawal ..

8 minutes ago
 Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half ..

Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half of Vietnamese Are Republicans ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Sees Little Progress in Talks With US on Bu ..

Turkey Sees Little Progress in Talks With US on Buying Small Nuclear Reactors - ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits CPWB, reviews facilities

Commissioner visits CPWB, reviews facilities

4 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed t ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

4 minutes ago
 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhda-e-Pakistan' observed in twi ..

'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhda-e-Pakistan' observed in twin cities

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.