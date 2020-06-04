UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Algeria Pledge To Relaunch Relations After Rift

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:45 AM

France, Algeria pledge to relaunch relations after rift

The French and Algerian presidents have pledged to "relaunch" relations after a week-long diplomatic rift that led to the recall of the Algerian ambassador to Paris

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The French and Algerian presidents have pledged to "relaunch" relations after a week-long diplomatic rift that led to the recall of the Algerian ambassador to Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone Tuesday with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, discussing the coronavirus crisis and conflicts in Libya and the Sahel, said the Elysee Palace.

They spoke "in a spirit of friendship" and "mutual respect for the others' sovereignty" and "affirmed their willingness to work together for the stability and security of the region," it said.

"They also agreed to work towards a peaceful relationship and an ambitious relaunch of bilateral cooperation in all areas." Algeria said both sides agreed to "give a positive boost" to relations "on a sustainable foundation capable of guaranteeing mutual common interest and full respect for the distinctiveness and sovereignty of each of the two countries".

The phone talk appeared to put an end to a diplomatic crisis triggered by the broadcast on French television of documentaries on the "Hirak" anti-government protest movement in Algeria.

Algiers had recalled its ambassador in Paris, Salah Lebdioui, for consultations, denouncing one of the films for "attacks on the Algerian people and its institutions", including the army.

Earlier in the year, Tebboune had called for "mutual respect" in Franco-Algerian relations, saying his country "will not accept any interference or tutelage" from abroad.

The leaders agreed to coordinate on working to restore security and stability in the region in regards to Libya and the Sahel region, the Algerian statement added.

Algeria's neighbour Libya has been mired in conflict since the 2011 ouster of dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with two rival administrations and multiple militias currently struggling for power.

France and five Sahel nations -- including three of Algeria's immediate neighbours -- pledged earlier this year to bolster efforts against jihadists waging an increasingly deadly insurgency.

Related Topics

Protest Army Film And Movies Paris Algeria Libya Dictator TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

46 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

UN Human Rights Commissioner Urges US to Ensure Re ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.