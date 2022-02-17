France, allies say to begin military withdrawal from Mali

France and its allies in the Barkhane anti-jihadist operation in Mali on Thursday announced a "coordinated withdrawal" of their forces because of "multiple obstructions" by its ruling military junta

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :France and its allies in the Barkhane anti-jihadist operation in Mali on Thursday announced a "coordinated withdrawal" of their forces because of "multiple obstructions" by its ruling military junta.

In a joint statement, Paris as well as other EU nations and Canada vowed to pursue "joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea".