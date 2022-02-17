UrduPoint.com

France, Allies Say To Begin Military Withdrawal From Mali

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 01:58 PM

France, allies say to begin military withdrawal from Mali

France and its allies in the Barkhane anti-jihadist operation in Mali on Thursday announced a "coordinated withdrawal" of their forces because of "multiple obstructions" by its ruling military junta

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :France and its allies in the Barkhane anti-jihadist operation in Mali on Thursday announced a "coordinated withdrawal" of their forces because of "multiple obstructions" by its ruling military junta.

In a joint statement, Paris as well as other EU nations and Canada vowed to pursue "joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea".

Related Topics

Canada France Paris Mali Guinea Niger

Recent Stories

Footwear exports increase 13.45% in 7 months

Footwear exports increase 13.45% in 7 months

3 minutes ago
 Cameraman becomes 'cushion' for freefalling Olympi ..

Cameraman becomes 'cushion' for freefalling Olympic freeskier

3 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal expresses pleasure on first-ever visit o ..

Dr Faisal expresses pleasure on first-ever visit of Bill Gates to Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Over 11000 acres state land retrieved in Multan di ..

Over 11000 acres state land retrieved in Multan division, DCs inform commissione ..

8 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics promoting global peace, so ..

Beijing Winter Olympics promoting global peace, solidarity: Int'l Webinar speake ..

8 minutes ago
 Kiev Shows Intention to Use Foreign Military Assis ..

Kiev Shows Intention to Use Foreign Military Assistance to Settle Conflict in Do ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>