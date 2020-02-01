France Allows Russian Consul to Visit Vinnik Arrested in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The French authorities have granted consular access to Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who is accused of cyberfraud and has been recently extradited to France from Greece, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"As of January 27, a consular access has been granted, and the Russian Consul General met with the relevant person," the spokesman told a news briefing in Paris.

"Therefore, the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Consular Convention between France and the Russian Federation of 1966 are fully respected," the official added.