France and Germany seek to cover rift with EU plan

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :France and Germany have drawn up plan to guide deep reform of the European Union to present to fellow members and to counter concerns about divisions between their leaders.

A draft paper, shown to AFP by two sources Tuesday, calls for a "Conference on the Future of Europe" starting next year and carrying through to 2022.

"The conference should address all issues at stake to guide the future of European with a view to making the EU more united and sovereign," the draft says.

Any changes in how the union works agreed by member states, in consultation with the EU institutions, outside experts and civil society could lead to a treaty changes, it says.

The draft will be discussed by ambassadors from EU members in Brussels on Wednesday, just as the European Parliament is expected to approve the new European Commission.

The incoming head of the executive, Ursula von der Leyen, is expected to take charge on December 1 at the head of a 27-strong commission with no British member.

But Brexit is not the only dispute clouding the future of Europe; Paris and Berlin -- once the twin motor of EU integration -- are increasingly seen as being at loggerheads.