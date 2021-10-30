UrduPoint.com

France And Indonesia To Work On 'true Strategic Partnership'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

France and Indonesia to work on 'true strategic partnership'

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Saturday vowed to work toward a "true strategic partnership", France's presidency said, after Paris was locked out of a defence pact between the US, UK and Australia

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Saturday vowed to work toward a "true strategic partnership", France's presidency said, after Paris was locked out of a defence pact between the US, UK and Australia.

Since losing a major submarine deal with Canberra, which joined an AUKUS alliance to better counter China, France has sought solace in leading Southeast Asian nations for deeper strategic ties in the Pacific region.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Widodo and Macron met for half an hour discussing the growing economic clout of the region and the rivalry between the United States and China.

They "decided to work on a true strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific," said the French side.

It would notably "cover the question of the ecological transition, of support for employment and growth in Indonesia and the post-Covid revival", the French presidency added.

The talks came ahead of a Jakarta visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian with Indonesia due to take over the rotating G20 presidency after Italy.

Macron is again expected to raise Indo-Pacific issues later Saturday during talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Widodo and his French counterpart also reviewed coordination at ASEAN, Southeast Asia's regional bloc, where Indonesia, with a population of more than 270 million, plays a pivotal role.

France assumes the rotating EU presidency in 2022.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia China Narendra Modi France Visit Canberra Paris Jakarta Rome Alliance Indonesia Italy United Kingdom United States Joko Widodo Asia Million Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo 2020

55 minutes ago
 Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

1 hour ago
 Moscow, Beijing Stress Importance of Convening UNS ..

Moscow, Beijing Stress Importance of Convening UNSC5 Summit - Russian Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 4 shopkeepers fined over profiteering:

4 shopkeepers fined over profiteering:

1 minute ago
 Boult wants to 'mirror' Shaheen masterclass agains ..

Boult wants to 'mirror' Shaheen masterclass against India

1 minute ago
 PFC to take part in Texworld Trade Fair in Paris

PFC to take part in Texworld Trade Fair in Paris

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.