France announces G7 coronavirus meeting

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The G7 will hold an extraordinary meeting via videoconference next week to bolster the international response to the coronavirus outbreak, the French presidency said Friday, also proposing enhanced EU border control.

The meeting of G7 nations, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron who discussed it with US President Donald Trump by telephone Friday, will seek to coordinate action against the virus in the spheres of health, economy, finance and research, the presidency said.