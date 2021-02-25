UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Announces Partial Lockdown In Northern Regions Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

France Announces Partial Lockdown in Northern Regions Over Surge in COVID-19 Cases

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) France will introduce a lockdown over the weekend in the northern coastal city of Dunkerque and the communes of Hauts-de-Flandre to head off a spike in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

"A confinement regime will be introduced over the weekend, from Friday evening to Monday morning, in Dunkerque and the communes of Hauts-de-Flandre, where some 250,000 people live," Veran said, adding that the measures will take effect from February 27-28.

Under new restrictions, people will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy basic necessities and see the doctor.

On Monday, the prefect of France's southeastern department of Alpes-Maritimes, Bernard Gonzalez, also announced additional confinement measures for at least two weeks in coastal cities in a bid to contain a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, a nationwide curfew from 06:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. local time (from 17:00 to 05:00 GMT) remains in force in France. Museums, theaters, cinemas, restaurants and bars remain closed.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, France has confirmed more than 3.6 million cases of the coronavirus, including over 85,000 fatalities, according to the country's health authorities.

Related Topics

France Doctor Buy February From Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

36 minutes ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

42 minutes ago

Vaccinated Spain pensioners revel in rare theatre ..

24 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s tour guides embody U ..

1 hour ago

NCOC removes conditions on work from home, commerc ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.