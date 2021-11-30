France Approves COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Aged 5-11

France has approved the coronavirus vaccination for children aged 5-11 from risk groups and vulnerable categories, the French High Health Authority (HAS) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) France has approved the coronavirus vaccination for children aged 5-11 from risk groups and vulnerable categories, the French High Health Authority (HAS) said on Tuesday.

The statement from the French medical regulator follows the approval of the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 at the EU level. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on November 25 recommended expanding the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children of this age category.

"In the current epidemiological context and in view of the available data, the High Authority for Health issues the draft decision on the vaccination of children in this age group recommending it for all those who are at risk of developing a serious form of the disease," the regulator said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

HAS also recommended strengthening prevention measures in schools, maintaining restrictions and conducting tests for COVID-19.

According to the regulator's data, the incidence in France has risen sharply in recent weeks among all age groups, with school-age children group seeing the highest increase in cases.