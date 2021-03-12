UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Approves J&J Covid Vaccine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:02 PM

France approves J&J Covid vaccine

France's top health authority said on Friday it had approved a vaccine by US pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson for use against Covid-19

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :France's top health authority said on Friday it had approved a vaccine by US pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson for use against Covid-19.

The backing for the vaccine, the fourth to be authorised in France, comes after approvals by the European Union and the World Health Organization.

It has also received the green light from regulators in the United States, Canada and South Africa.

The single-shot jab should be used preferably in areas where the epidemic is "particularly active", the French HAS agency said.

It recommended the vaccine could be used for all adults, including people over 65 and those at risk from severe forms of Covid.

Clinical trials have found the J&J shot to be 67 percent effective against all forms of Covid-19, a number rising to 85.4 percent for its effectiveness in preventing severe disease.

Related Topics

World Canada France European Union South Africa United States All From Top

Recent Stories

144 imposed; wearing face mask mandatory at public ..

4 minutes ago

The 4th edition of the Sindh Literature Festival o ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 17 more positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago

Quad Leaders to Join Forces to Expand Vaccine Prod ..

21 minutes ago

Bumps in the road for AstraZeneca vaccine

21 minutes ago

Two Democratic Lawmakers Join Calls for New York G ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.