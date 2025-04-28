France arrests 25 in police raids after prison attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Twenty five people were arrested in police raids across France on Monday after a series of coordinated attacks on prisons rattled the government this month, a source close to the case said.

The early morning arrests took place outside Paris as well as in Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux, the source told AFP.

Unknown assailants this month hit several jails and other facilities across France, torching cars, spraying the entrance of one prison with automatic gunfire, and leaving mysterious inscriptions.

The assaults have embarrassed the right-leaning government whose tough-talking Justice and Interior ministers, Gerald Darmanin and Bruno Retailleau, have vowed to intensify the fight against narcotics and drug-related crime.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised the attackers would be "found, tried and punished."

In a statement on Monday, French anti-terror prosecutors, who are in charge of the case due to the coordinated nature of the attacks, announced 22 arrests, followed by another three later in the day.

The BFMTV channel said several of the arrests took place inside prisons, with suspected leaders of the operations, who are believed to have directed them from inside, extracted from their cells for questioning by police.

Anti-terror prosecutor's office and the office for the fight against organised crime, known by its acronym JUNALCO, said that the attacks were "likely" to be part of "very serious organised crime".

The investigation has led to "significant progress" in identifying people who might have carried out the attacks and the instigators, said the prosecutors.

They said they had identified around 15 incidents between April 13 and 21, but other attacks have been recorded at other prisons, although links cannot be established at this stage.

Nearly 200 investigators have been mobilised during the two-week probe.