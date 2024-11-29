France arrests 26 as South Asian migrant trafficking ring smashed

French authorities arrested 26 people and seized 11 million euros ($12 million) as they smashed a migrant trafficking ring suspected of bringing several thousand people from South Asia into France, border police told AFP on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) French authorities arrested 26 people and seized 11 million euros ($12 million) as they smashed a migrant trafficking ring suspected of bringing several thousand people from South Asia into France, border police told AFP on Thursday.

Charging between 15,000 and 26,000 euros per person, the traffickers are suspected of having smuggled several thousand people from India, Sri Lanka and Nepal into France since September 2021, the force said.

Authorities estimate the network generated several million euros in illegal profits, which were laundered through construction companies, gold trafficking and informal transfers of money back to South Asia.

The arrests took place between March and November 2024, said Julien Gentile, director of the French border force at Paris Charles De Gaulle airport.

"The smugglers facilitated migrants' travel to the European Union via Dubai or African states, while providing them with illegally obtained tourist, work or medical visas," said Gentile.

The head of the network is still at large, with France's request for his extradition from Dubai yet to be agreed, according to the border force.

Of the 26 men arrested, 15 were placed in pre-trial detention with seven under judicial supervision.

The remaining four, who were recently arrested, were to be presented on Thursday to the investigating judge.

The 11 million euros' worth of assets included properties, luxury cars, jewellery and gold.

Those arrested are accused of belonging to different levels of the gang, ranging from smugglers to money launderers and shady finance brokers.

"This is the exceptional nature of the case," Gentile added.

Details of the investigation by France's Office for the Fight against the Illicit Traffic of Migrants, were released with migration becoming a key issue for French political parties.

The conservative government that took office in September has said it will clampdown, while France has also faced pressure over undocumented migrants crossing the Channel to Britain from its northern coast.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was to visit the Calais region on Friday for talks with local mayors on the migrant crisis. At least 72 undocumented migrants have died this year trying to cross the Channel.

The mayors have asked for more police and a tougher clampdown on the smuggling gangs.

Retailleau is also to go to London on December 8-9 for talks on the migrants.

Human trafficking carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in France.

In December 2023, a plane carrying hundreds of Indian passengers was grounded for days at Vatry airport east of Paris over concerns it was part of a human trafficking scheme.

The plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates and was detained after an anonymous tipoff.