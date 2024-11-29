France Arrests 26 As South Asian Migrant Trafficking Ring Smashed
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:51 PM
French authorities arrested 26 people and seized 11 million euros ($12 million) as they smashed a migrant trafficking ring suspected of bringing several thousand people from South Asia into France, border police told AFP on Thursday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) French authorities arrested 26 people and seized 11 million euros ($12 million) as they smashed a migrant trafficking ring suspected of bringing several thousand people from South Asia into France, border police told AFP on Thursday.
Charging between 15,000 and 26,000 euros per person, the traffickers are suspected of having smuggled several thousand people from India, Sri Lanka and Nepal into France since September 2021, the force said.
Authorities estimate the network generated several million euros in illegal profits, which were laundered through construction companies, gold trafficking and informal transfers of money back to South Asia.
The arrests took place between March and November 2024, said Julien Gentile, director of the French border force at Paris Charles De Gaulle airport.
"The smugglers facilitated migrants' travel to the European Union via Dubai or African states, while providing them with illegally obtained tourist, work or medical visas," said Gentile.
The head of the network is still at large, with France's request for his extradition from Dubai yet to be agreed, according to the border force.
Of the 26 men arrested, 15 were placed in pre-trial detention with seven under judicial supervision.
The remaining four, who were recently arrested, were to be presented on Thursday to the investigating judge.
The 11 million euros' worth of assets included properties, luxury cars, jewellery and gold.
Those arrested are accused of belonging to different levels of the gang, ranging from smugglers to money launderers and shady finance brokers.
"This is the exceptional nature of the case," Gentile added.
Details of the investigation by France's Office for the Fight against the Illicit Traffic of Migrants, were released with migration becoming a key issue for French political parties.
The conservative government that took office in September has said it will clampdown, while France has also faced pressure over undocumented migrants crossing the Channel to Britain from its northern coast.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was to visit the Calais region on Friday for talks with local mayors on the migrant crisis. At least 72 undocumented migrants have died this year trying to cross the Channel.
The mayors have asked for more police and a tougher clampdown on the smuggling gangs.
Retailleau is also to go to London on December 8-9 for talks on the migrants.
Human trafficking carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in France.
In December 2023, a plane carrying hundreds of Indian passengers was grounded for days at Vatry airport east of Paris over concerns it was part of a human trafficking scheme.
The plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates and was detained after an anonymous tipoff.
Recent Stories
Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars
38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day
DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points
Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards
BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..
Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..
SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market
More Stories From World
-
Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at Georgia protesters after PM delays EU bid45 minutes ago
-
12 dead in bus mishap in India1 hour ago
-
Crane collapse near Thai capital kills 6, injures 91 hour ago
-
Pakistan showcases exquisite craftsmanship at 2nd Banan Int'l Handicrafts Week2 hours ago
-
Assisted dying campaigners, opponents rally at UK parliament2 hours ago
-
Macron offers first glimpse of post-fire Notre Dame2 hours ago
-
Russia fires over 100 drones at Ukraine, one dead, Kyiv says2 hours ago
-
China says German foreign minister to visit next week2 hours ago
-
US landmine offer to Ukraine throws treaty into 'crisis': campaign group2 hours ago
-
Ireland votes in closely fought general election3 hours ago
-
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters3 hours ago
-
British MPs debate contentious assisted dying law3 hours ago