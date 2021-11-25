UrduPoint.com

France Arrests Fifth Suspect In Channel Migrant Boat Tragedy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:53 PM

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the migrant boat that sank in the English Channel, killing at least 27 people, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the migrant boat that sank in the English Channel, killing at least 27 people, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday.

Seventeen men, seven women and three minors died when the boat sank off the northern coast of France on Wednesday, according to public prosecutors in Lille. Four suspected people smugglers had already been arrested on Wednesday afternoon, Darmanin said.

