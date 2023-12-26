Open Menu

France Arrests Man Over Murder Of Woman And Four Children: Police Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

France arrests man over murder of woman and four children: police source

Bobigny, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) French police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of murdering a mother and her four children found dead at home on Christmas Day, a law enforcement source said.

Authorities discovered the bodies of the woman and her children aged nine months, four, seven and 10 years old in their flat in the town of Meaux east of Paris on Monday evening after worried relatives sounded the alarm, local prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier said.

The police source said the main suspect had been detained in the nearby town of Sevran.

"The flat showed no sign of breaking and entering, and the father was absent," he said earlier.

A source close to the case said the 35-year-old mother and her children were killed with "a cold weapon", a term usually used to refer to a knife. The source said police had been looking for a 33-year-old man.

The Versailles judicial police service opened an inquiry into "premeditated murder".

The Paris region has recently seen a series of infanticides.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Christmas Versailles Paris Man Women Weapon

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

2 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

15 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

15 hours ago
Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

15 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

15 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

15 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

16 hours ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

16 hours ago

More Stories From World