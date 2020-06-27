UrduPoint.com
France Arrests Six Over Banksy Artwork Stolen From Bataclan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy commemorating the victims of the 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall, sources said Saturday.

They were arrested near France's Italian border this week after the artwork, an image of a girl in mourning painted on one of the Paris venue's emergency doors, was found in Italy earlier this month, judicial and police sources told AFP.

Two were charged with theft while the other four were charged with concealing theft, and all six were placed in pre-trial detention.

