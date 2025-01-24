France Asks EU To Delay Rights, Environment Business Rules
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) France on Friday asked the European Union to suspend "indefinitely" landmark new rules on environmental and human rights supply chain standards, saying they were too burdensome for businesses.
The call comes as Brussels has vowed to make life easier for firms complaining about excessive regulation, as the 27-nation bloc scrambles to revamp its economic competitiveness.
"Our companies need simplification, not additional administrative burdens," French European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad said on social media X, in announcing the request from Paris.
He also asked for a second, much-criticised set of reporting rules on corporate sustainability to be reviewed.
The EU is failing to keep up with the United States and faces mounting competition from China amid an array of challenges including low productivity, slow growth, high energy costs and weak investments.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told this week's gathering of the world's elites in Davos, that Brussels "must make business much easier all across Europe".
"Too many firms are holding back investment in Europe because of unnecessary red tape," she said, adding her European Commission would launch a "far-reaching simplification" - citing the "due diligence" rules France is now asking be suspended.
Under what is officially known as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), big firms are required to identify and address the "adverse human rights and environmental impacts" of their supply chains worldwide.
Approved in March last year, the CSDDD is one of a series of mammoth laws the bloc approved in recent years to fight climate change and improve business practices -- that are now facing renewed scrutiny.
Haddad also called for a review of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which requires large companies to provide investors and other "stakeholders" with information on their climate impacts and emissions, and the actions being taken to curtail them.
The French government this week described the CSRD rules as "hell for companies", joining a growing chorus of criticism by executives and others arguing requirements are too onerous and could simply be used to "greenwash" a company's record.
Large companies must implement the CSRD for the first time in their annual results for 2024.
cjc-ub/ec/yad
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
France asks EU to delay rights, environment business rules4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan National Pavilion celebrates Chinese New Year with Silk Road E-commerce Carnival4 minutes ago
-
France asks EU to delay rights, environment business rules4 minutes ago
-
Meta guru urges Europe to gamble more on AI14 minutes ago
-
Putin ready to talk to Trump, waiting for US 'signals': Kremlin15 minutes ago
-
Germany coach Nagelsmann extends contract until Euro 202815 minutes ago
-
French police arrest 10 over crypto excecutive's kidnapping34 minutes ago
-
Strong winds wreak havoc before Torrey Pines 2nd rd halted55 minutes ago
-
Record wind gusts lash Ireland as violent storm hits1 hour ago
-
Bangkok air pollution forces 352 schools to close1 hour ago
-
Deadly teen knife crisis UK's 'new normal'1 hour ago
-
Record wind gusts lash Ireland as violent storm hits2 hours ago