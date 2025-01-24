Open Menu

France Asks EU To Delay Rights, Environment Business Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

France asks EU to delay rights, environment business rules

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) France on Friday asked the European Union to suspend "indefinitely" landmark new rules on environmental and human rights supply chain standards, saying they were too burdensome for businesses.

The call comes as Brussels has vowed to make life easier for firms complaining about excessive regulation, as the 27-nation bloc scrambles to revamp its economic competitiveness.

"Our companies need simplification, not additional administrative burdens," French European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad said on X in announcing the request from Paris.

He also asked for a review of a second set of reporting rules on corporate sustainability that have come under attack from European business lobby groups.

Brussels worries that the EU is failing to keep up with the United States and facing mounting competition from China amid an array of challenges including low productivity, slow growth, high energy costs and weak investments.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told this week's gathering of the world's elites in Davos that Brussels "must make business much easier all across Europe".

"Too many firms are holding back investment in Europe because of unnecessary red tape," she said, adding that the European Commission would launch a "far-reaching simplification" -- citing the "due diligence" rules France is now asking be suspended.

Under what is known as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), large companies are required to identify and address the "adverse human rights and environmental impacts" of their supply chains worldwide.

A group of nine aid and environmental groups including Oxfam France and Bloom denounced Paris's "irresponsible" call for a delay, which risked "precipitating the unravelling" of legislation necessary to tackle climate and social problems.

"This French position is simply incompatible with the European climate objectives," the NGOs said.

Approved last March, the CSDDD is one of a series of mammoth laws passed by the bloc in recent years to fight climate change and improve business practices, which are now facing renewed scrutiny.

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

1 minute ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

2 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

2 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

2 minutes ago
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

3 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

3 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint stat ..

United Arab Emirates, New Zealand issue joint statement

3 minutes ago
 MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Progr ..

MBZUAI opens registration for 2025 Executive Programme

3 minutes ago
 Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from F ..

Emirates resumes flights to Beirut, Baghdad from February 1

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World