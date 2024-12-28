France asks Indonesia to transfer national on death row

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) France has sent Indonesia an official request for the transfer of a French death row inmate who has spent nearly 20 years in prison, an Indonesian minister told AFP on Saturday.

Indonesia has in recent weeks released half a dozen high-profile detainees, including a Filipina mum on death row and the last five members of the so-called "Bali Nine" drug ring.

French diplomats have acknowledged that talks were underway for the transfer of Serge Atlaoui, a 61-year-old Frenchman arrested in 2005 at a drugs factory outside the capital Jakarta.

The Indonesian government has now confirmed it received the official transfer request, which will be discussed in early January.

"We have received a formal letter requesting the transfer of Serge Atlaoui," senior law and human rights minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra told AFP.

The French embassy in Jakarta declined AFP's request for comment.