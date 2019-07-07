UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Asks Iran To Abide By Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

France Asks Iran to Abide by Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) France demands that Iran honor commitments it made under the 2015 deal with six world powers, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Iran has said it is about to break the limit on uranium enrichment above 3.67 percent set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We strongly demand that Iran put an end to all activities that do not conform with its commitments under the JCPOA. France is in contact with its partners to engage in the necessary de-escalation of tensions," the spokesperson said.

The United Kingdom and Germany have issued similar warnings to Iran earlier in the day. Germany said it considered raising Iran's noncompliance at an emergency meeting of the Joint Commission.

Iran said in May it would ramp up uranium enrichment if European partners did not shield it from US sanctions. Washington quit the deal last year which waived sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Related Topics

World Iran Washington Nuclear France Germany Tehran United Kingdom May Sunday 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Post issues commemorative KhalifaSat stam ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command organises worksho ..

31 minutes ago

National Service and Reserve Authority launches Fo ..

46 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Bosnian Parl ..

2 hours ago

DEWA explores cooperation with Brunei energy secto ..

2 hours ago

Salem Al Qasimi becomes member of International In ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.