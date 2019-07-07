France Asks Iran to Abide by Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) France demands that Iran honor commitments it made under the 2015 deal with six world powers, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Iran has said it is about to break the limit on uranium enrichment above 3.67 percent set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We strongly demand that Iran put an end to all activities that do not conform with its commitments under the JCPOA. France is in contact with its partners to engage in the necessary de-escalation of tensions," the spokesperson said.

The United Kingdom and Germany have issued similar warnings to Iran earlier in the day. Germany said it considered raising Iran's noncompliance at an emergency meeting of the Joint Commission.

Iran said in May it would ramp up uranium enrichment if European partners did not shield it from US sanctions. Washington quit the deal last year which waived sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.