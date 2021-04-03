France Asks Iran to Act Constructively During Nuclear Deal Talks - Foreign Minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday that he asked his Iranian counterpart to be constructive during the planned talks next week that will seek to revive the nuclear deal

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday that he asked his Iranian counterpart to be constructive during the planned talks next week that will seek to revive the nuclear deal.

"I have encouraged Iran to be constructive during the discussions that are set to take place," Le Drian said in a statement after a phone call with Javad Zarif.

He said he had asked had asked Tehran to avoid any further violations of its nuclear commitments.

Le Drian said that negotiations, which will take place in Vienna, would help signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact and the United States to identify steps needed to return to full compliance.

Zarif said in a Twitter post that he had urged his French opposite number to "show a constructive stance." The Iranian diplomat said he had "called on France to honor its commitments under the accord, and to cease abiding by illegal sanctions imposed by the US."