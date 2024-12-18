France Assesses Scale Of Mayotte 'disaster' As Aid Arrives
Mamoudzou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) French authorities Wednesday searched for survivors and raced to supply aid as they sought to assess the full scale of devastation wrought by Cyclone Chido on the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, after the French overseas territory emerged from a first night under curfew.
French President Emmanuel Macron "will be in Mayotte on Thursday", his office announced, with officials warning of a death toll reaching hundreds -- possibly even thousands -- from the most destructive cyclone to hit the territory in 90 years.
The true scale of the disaster is still being assessed as rescuers raced to find survivors in the ruins of slums such as those in the capital Mamoudzou, while also unblocking roads and clearing rubble and downed trees.
Cyclone Chido, which hit Mayotte on Saturday before barrelling on to Mozambique, was the latest in a string of storms worldwide fuelled by climate change.
Experts say seasonal storms are being super-charged by warmer Indian Ocean waters, fuelling more powerful windspeeds.
A curfew from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am (1900 GMT to 0100 GMT) was imposed as a security measure to prevent looting.
A preliminary toll from France's interior ministry shows that 22 people were confirmed killed and 1,373 injured but officials are warning that the toll could rise exponentially.
"What I fear is that the toll will be far too high," French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who visited Mayotte on Monday, told BFMTV, describing "colossal damage".
"I have never seen a disaster of this magnitude on national soil," Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in a post on social media platform X. "I think of the children whose houses have been swept away, whose schools have been almost all destroyed and whose parents are extremely distraught."
Mayotte, located off southeastern Africa near Madagascar, is France's poorest region. An estimated one-third of its population lives in shantytowns whose flimsy sheet metal-roofed homes offered scant protection against the storm.
