France, Austria, Italy Offer Support to Flood-Hit Belgium - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) France, Austria, and Italy have provided and offered assistance to Belgium as flash floods tore through the country, a spokesperson for the European Commission said on Friday.

"Three countries have already provided or offered support. France, for example, offered support in a form of boats and helicopters with several teams, who have already arrived in Belgium.

Austria has also already offered several boats and so has Italy," Stefan De Keersmaecker said at a briefing, adding that Austria and Italy have also offered rescue teams and helicopters as aid to the Belgian regions affected by the downpour.

The commission also examines assistance proposals of other member states, the official added.

So far, the death toll from floods in Belgium has climbed to 23, with over 20,000 people left without electricity in the region of Wallonia.