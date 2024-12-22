France Awaits Appointment Of New Government
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron returned to Paris on Sunday after a visit to cyclone-devastated Mayotte and East Africa, as a France racked by political deadlock awaited the appointment of a new government.
France's new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, appointed on December 13, is racing to name a new government by Christmas, with news of his cabinet picks expected as early as Sunday.
Meanwhile, France will observe a national day of mourning on Monday for the victims of the disaster in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, where at least 35 people were killed -- a death toll the authorities have warned could soar.
Bayrou, the 73-year-old head of the centrist MoDem group, which is allied to Macron's party, pressed ahead with consultations over the weekend.
"We are making progress," Marc Fesneau of the MoDem group said in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche, confirming that the full makeup of the government should be presented "in one go" and "before Christmas".
Bayrou's most immediate priority is to make sure his government survives a no-confidence vote and passes a budget for next year.
He is hoping to bring in high-profile figures from the left, right and centre in a bid to protect his government from possible censure.
Earlier this month the far right and left wing joined forces to eject Bayrou's predecessor, Michel Barnier, from office, making his the shortest stint as prime minister in France's Fifth Republic, which began in 1958.
France has been mired in deadlock since Macron gambled on snap elections this summer in the hopes of bolstering his authority. The move backfired, with voters returning a parliament fractured between three rival blocs.
Many commentators are already predicting Bayrou's premiership will be short-lived.
Bayrou is the sixth prime minister of Macron's mandate, and the fourth of 2024. Each has served for a shorter period than the last.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From World
-
France awaits appointment of new government2 minutes ago
-
Wind halts Vonn comeback as St Moritz super-G called off2 minutes ago
-
Understated Usyk seeks recognition among boxing legends2 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Nigeria food queue stampedes rises to 322 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 94 in Mozambique42 minutes ago
-
Stokes out of England's Champions Trophy squad1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 282 hours ago
-
Sweet smell of success for niche perfumes2 hours ago
-
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat5 hours ago
-
Venancio Mondlane, leading Mozambique's vote dispute from exile6 hours ago
-
Pope slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated8 hours ago