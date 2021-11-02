UrduPoint.com

France Awaits Russia's Response To Proposals Regarding Normandy Four Meeting - Ministry

France is still waiting for Russia's response to proposals regarding the date of a Normandy Four meeting on the ministerial level, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said on Tuesday

"During the talks between (French) President (Emmanuel Macron) and German Chancellor (Angela Merkel) on October 11 with their Russian counterpart (Vladimir Putin), an agreement was reached to organize a ministerial meeting in the Normandy format in the coming weeks.

We have repeatedly proposed dates for this meeting. We are still awaiting a response from the Russian side, our goal is to hold this meeting as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

