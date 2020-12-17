France-Backed National Humanitarian Conference to Be Held on Thursday - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The 2020 National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), which brings together humanitarian actors, NGOs, foundations, and high-ranking French governmental officials to discuss and exchange views on international humanitarian activities, will be held online on Thursday, the French foreign ministry said.

"In 2020, the fifth edition of the NHC will take place on 17 December. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its work will be carried out online and will involve more than 700 participants," the ministry's statement read.

It added that French President Emmanuel Macron will also take part in the event, for the first time. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will also attend the meeting.

The NHC was set to take place every two years since 2011 as a forum for discussions on humanitarian matters between those engaged in aid activities on an international level. It is organized jointly by the Crisis and Support Centre of the foreign ministry and the Coordination Sud, the national coordination of French NGOs.