France Backs Continuation of Karabakh Talks Within OSCE Minsk Group Framework - Diplomat

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Paris supports the prolongation of negotiations to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, led by France, Russia and the United States, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, secretary of state at the French Foreign Ministry, told reporters on Saturday during his visit to Yerevan.

"There are problems related to ensuring security and stability, and therefore it is important that the negotiations [on Nagorno-Karabakh] continue within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. This desire was expressed by both the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities," Lemoyne said.

The diplomat said that talks at the OSCE Minsk Group level are necessary to resolve issues that were not covered by the November 9 ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition, Lemoyne said that France was expecting Turkey to take steps toward withdrawing mercenaries from Nagorno-Karabakh and is ready to discuss potential sanctions against Ankara. The diplomat mentioned that French President Emmanuel Macron was the first world leader "who called things by their proper names and said that Turkey transports Syrian mercenaries via Gaziantep [province] to Nagorno-Karabakh." Baku and Ankara have both repeatedly denied all claims about the transfer of mercenaries by Turkey to fight alongside Azerbaijani forces.

"We will continue to tackle these political issues consistently to achieve results," the French official added.

The six-week armed conflict between Yerevan and Baku ended earlier in November after the warring sides agreed to the ceasefire mediated by Moscow that envisioned the deployment of a Russian peacekeeping mission to Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the deal, Azerbaijan will keep control over territories it captured during the conflict, including the strategically important city of Shushi located close to the disputed region's capital Stepanakert. In addition, the agreement envisages the transfer of regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, seized by the Armenian forces during the 1988-1994 war, to Azerbaijan. At the moment, all areas except the Lachin district have been ceded to Baku, and the last area will be transferred by December 1.

Earlier this week, the French Senate adopted a resolution that calls on the country's government to officially recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, prompting a backlash from Baku and Ankara. Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Paris was not recognizing the independence of the breakaway region.