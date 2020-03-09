UrduPoint.com
France Bans Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:40 AM

France Bans Gatherings of More Than 1,000 People Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) France banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in order to confront the spread of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, in the country, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Sunday.

"At the national level, all events with a crowd of more than a thousand people are prohibited," Veran said in a press conference, aired live by the Elysee Palace on Facebook.

The French government has previously banned all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the country. In addition, the government also canceled the half-marathon in Paris, as well as other upcoming large-scale events across the country.

According to the latest data, France has registered 1126 COVID-19 cases in the country, while at least 19 people have died from coronavirus-related complications.

