France bans glue trapping of birds after EU court ruling

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :France's State Council said Monday that glue hunting of birds would be prohibited, revoking exemptions granted by French authorities for a traditional practice that has long been denounced by animal rights campaigners.

The move by the council, France's top administrative court, comes after the EU Court of Justice said in March that using so-called glue traps caused "irreparable harm" to the thrushes and blackbirds that are caught.