UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Bans Glue Trapping Of Birds After EU Court Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:18 PM

France bans glue trapping of birds after EU court ruling

France's State Council said Monday that glue hunting of birds would be prohibited, revoking exemptions granted by French authorities for a traditional practice that has long been denounced by animal rights campaigners

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :France's State Council said Monday that glue hunting of birds would be prohibited, revoking exemptions granted by French authorities for a traditional practice that has long been denounced by animal rights campaigners.

The move by the council, France's top administrative court, comes after the EU Court of Justice said in March that using so-called glue traps caused "irreparable harm" to the thrushes and blackbirds that are caught.

Related Topics

France March Top Court

Recent Stories

Savyour: The app that pays you to shop!

3 minutes ago

Macron Says Low Turnout in Regional Elections in F ..

37 seconds ago

Regional Elections in France Marked By Low Turnout ..

38 seconds ago

Chief Minister assures justice to aggrieved family ..

40 seconds ago

NAB files supplementary reference against Pervaiz ..

43 seconds ago

Minister for timely completion of IT projects, sta ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.