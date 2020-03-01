UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:50 AM

France Bans Large Indoor Gatherings as COVID-19 Cases Toll Increases in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The French government has banned all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a bid to contain the further spread of the deadly coronavirus disease in the country, media reported on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Jerome Salomon, the country's director general for health, said at an evening press briefing that the number of infections with the new coronavirus in France spiked by a quarter over the day to 100, while two people ” aged 81 and 60 ” have died.

According to France's Le Monde newspaper, large indoor public gatherings will be banned in the country until further notice.

In addition, the government also canceled the half-marathon which was set to be held in Paris on Sunday, as well as other upcoming large-scale events across the country, the newspaper reported.

Europe has registered so far over 1,300 cases of the coronavirus disease with Italy recording the highest number of infected people. The death toll in the region stood at 31. On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 85,000 people, of whom 2,900 have died and nearly 40,000 have recovered.

