PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday that the country's law enforcement officers would no longer be allowed to detain alleged criminals in chokeholds, the use of which resulted in a recent death of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

"The method of seizing the neck by strangling will no longer be used, and will not be taught in police and gendarmerie schools. This method is dangerous. In addition, if the police need to keep someone on the ground during detention, they will be banned from pressing on the back of the head and on the neck," Castaner told reporters.

The minister noted that from now on, police officers and gendarmes would be using the same restraining techniques.

"I also want that special attention is paid to continuing the training of police and gendarmes, as the techniques cannot be forgotten .

.. Now the police and gendarmes will be required to undergo training every year, without which they will be banned from working in public places," Castaner added.

The minister's announcement comes following protests and public unrest, which have swept through the United States and some European countries, including France, caused by Floyd's death in police custody. Last Tuesday, a video went viral showing a white law enforcement officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while the latter screamed that he could not breathe. Shortly afterward, Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired.