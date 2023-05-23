UrduPoint.com

France Bans Short-Haul Domestic Flights To Reduce Carbon Footprint - Decree

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

France Bans Short-Haul Domestic Flights to Reduce Carbon Footprint - Decree

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) France has banned short-haul domestic flights where the distance can be covered by train in less than two and a half hours as part of the country's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, according to a decree published on Tuesday.

"The regular passenger flights prohibited by paragraph II of article L.6412-3 include those that can replace a train connection with a time of two hours and thirty minutes in each direction," the decree, published in the country's official gazette, read.

Transit flights are excluded from the rule.

In addition, the departure and arrival points of the train route must be the same for the flight to be banned, according to the decree.

"This is the first country in the world to fully comply with the government's policy of promoting the transition to low-emission modes of transport," French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on the BFMTV broadcaster.

The decision was first proposed by France's Citizens Convention for Climate in 2020. Last month, the French government secured the European Commission's approval for the initiative.

