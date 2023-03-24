UrduPoint.com

France Bans TikTok On Civil Servants' Devices - Public Sector Transformation Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 11:14 PM

France Bans TikTok on Civil Servants' Devices - Public Sector Transformation Minister

The French government has banned the installation and use of "entertainment applications," including the Chinese TikTok, on devices used by government officials in effort to prevent security breach, Minister of Public Sector Transformation and Service Stanislas Guerini said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The French government has banned the installation and use of "entertainment applications," including the Chinese TikTok, on devices used by government officials in effort to prevent security breach, Minister of Public Sector Transformation and Service Stanislas Guerini said on Friday.

"After the analysis of the problems, in security for instance, the government has decided to ban downloading and using Chinese TikTok application on service phones from now," the document posted by Guerini on his social media said.

�"Entertainment applications" do not have a proper level of cyber defense and data safety to use them on the devices of government officials as they pose a security threat, the ministry's document read.

The ban is applied to all government employees effective immediately. Exceptions could be made in cases when the applications are for "professional needs," the statement said.

�The France Info tv channel reported that the ban will affect TikTok, Twitter and Instagram (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) on 2.

5 million French public servants' devices. If a specific list of the banned apps is not set, the prohibition may involve three major application categories: entertaining, gaming and streaming, such as Netflix, the France Info said citing a government source.

On March 1, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that French President Emmanuel Macron and all ministers had abandoned the use of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on their work phones due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.

A similar TikTok access prohibition was adopted in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and several states of the US. Restrictions on the access to TikTok from corporate devices were also imposed in the European Commission, the European Parliament and in the Council of the European Union.

TikTok is an application for short videos hosting owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.�It was launched in 2018. According to its CEO Shou Zi Chew, the application is used by over 100 million people in the US alone.

Related Topics

Russia China Parliament Social Media Twitter France European Union Company United Kingdom March May 2018 TV All From Government Netflix Million Instagram New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 minutes ago
 Market conditions partly behind sacking Bayern Mun ..

Market conditions partly behind sacking Bayern Munich&#039;s former coach: Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 S ..

Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 September - Official

3 minutes ago
 Senate Banking Panel Members Request Info From US ..

Senate Banking Panel Members Request Info From US Federal Reserve on SVB Collaps ..

3 minutes ago
 Number of People Injured by Earthquake in Northwes ..

Number of People Injured by Earthquake in Northwestern Iran Rises to 165

3 minutes ago
 Dozens of migrants missing in latest Tunisia shipw ..

Dozens of migrants missing in latest Tunisia shipwreck

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.