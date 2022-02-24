France Bars Flights Over Ukraine, Partly in Zone of Control of Rostov, Moscow - Minister

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 02:47 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) France has banned flights over Ukraine and partly in the zone of control of Russia's Rostov-on-Don and Moscow, Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Thursday.
"In agreement with the European Aviation Safety Authority, we prohibit flights over the territory of Ukraine and a strip of 100 nautical miles over the regions of Rostov and Moscow," Djebbari tweeted.