France Beat England, Spain Win In Women's Euro Qualifiers
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) France came from behind to beat England 2-1 in Newcastle in a pivotal Women's Euro 2025 qualifier on Friday, while Jenni Hermoso scored as world champions Spain won 2-0 in Denmark.
Reigning European champions England had gone ahead on the half-hour mark at St James' Park when Arsenal's Beth Mead fired home after the ball broke to her in the box.
However, France equalised before the break as Elisa De Almeida hooked in a volley from a corner, and they stunned the home crowd by going in front midway through the second half thanks to a fine finish from inside the box by Paris Saint-Germain striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto.
France then held on to make it three wins out of three as they sit top of Group 3 in League A, from which the top two will progress directly to next year's European Championship in Switzerland.
The result potentially complicates the holders' chances of making the finals, with England now level on four points with Sweden, who won 3-0 away to Ireland in Dublin.
France coach Herve Renard praised the performance as giving an "important signal" to their rivals.
"It was perhaps not France's best match but we have shown we can to be strong when we travel.
"It's the reward for teamwork," added Renard, saying it was "the best possible way to prepare for the Olympic Games" at home in Paris this summer.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
More Stories From World
-
Boeing will try to launch its first crew on Starliner, again11 minutes ago
-
Tyson fight postponed following health scare: organisers11 minutes ago
-
Golf: US Women's Open scores11 minutes ago
-
Swiatek enjoys French Open birthday boost, Sinner, Alcaraz into last 1621 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - collated51 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Euro 2025 League A qualifying results1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result8 hours ago
-
Irish trainer Weld rolls back the years in Epsom Oaks8 hours ago
-
Ratings agency S&P downgrades French credit score8 hours ago
-
Bagnaia's perfect Italian MotoGP practice hit by grid penalty8 hours ago
-
Cricket in uncharted territory as T20 World Cup starts in Texas8 hours ago
-
Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held east kill five8 hours ago