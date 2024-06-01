Open Menu

France Beat England, Spain Win In Women's Euro Qualifiers

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM

France beat England, Spain win in Women's Euro qualifiers

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) France came from behind to beat England 2-1 in Newcastle in a pivotal Women's Euro 2025 qualifier on Friday, while Jenni Hermoso scored as world champions Spain won 2-0 in Denmark.

Reigning European champions England had gone ahead on the half-hour mark at St James' Park when Arsenal's Beth Mead fired home after the ball broke to her in the box.

However, France equalised before the break as Elisa De Almeida hooked in a volley from a corner, and they stunned the home crowd by going in front midway through the second half thanks to a fine finish from inside the box by Paris Saint-Germain striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

France then held on to make it three wins out of three as they sit top of Group 3 in League A, from which the top two will progress directly to next year's European Championship in Switzerland.

The result potentially complicates the holders' chances of making the finals, with England now level on four points with Sweden, who won 3-0 away to Ireland in Dublin.

France coach Herve Renard praised the performance as giving an "important signal" to their rivals.

"It was perhaps not France's best match but we have shown we can to be strong when we travel.

"It's the reward for teamwork," added Renard, saying it was "the best possible way to prepare for the Olympic Games" at home in Paris this summer.

