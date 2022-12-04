France Beats Poland 3-1 at 2022 FIFA World Cup, Advances to Quarterfinals

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) France beat Poland 3-1 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, firing the team to the quarterfinals.

French striker Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal in the 74th minute and netted another one in stoppage time, while his teammate Olivier Giroud scored one 44 minutes after the start of the game. Poland's Robert Lewandowski scored a last-minute goal from the penalty spot.

Giroud became France's record goalscorer during the Sunday match at the Al-Thumama stadium with a total of 52 goals in 117 games under his belt, outpacing Thierry Henry, who has 51 goals in 123 matches.

Mbappe scored his eighth and ninth World Cup goals during the Sunday game. According to statistical service Opta, he became the first player in history to score eight goals at the World Cup before his 24th birthday since Pele in 1958.

France's opponent in the upcoming quarterfinal on December 10 will be either England or Senegal.