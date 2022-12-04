UrduPoint.com

France Beats Poland 3-1 At 2022 FIFA World Cup, Advances To Quarterfinals

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 11:00 PM

France Beats Poland 3-1 at 2022 FIFA World Cup, Advances to Quarterfinals

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) France beat Poland 3-1 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, firing the team to the quarterfinals.

French striker Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal in the 74th minute and netted another one in stoppage time, while his teammate Olivier Giroud scored one 44 minutes after the start of the game. Poland's Robert Lewandowski scored a last-minute goal from the penalty spot.

Giroud became France's record goalscorer during the Sunday match at the Al-Thumama stadium with a total of 52 goals in 117 games under his belt, outpacing Thierry Henry, who has 51 goals in 123 matches.

Mbappe scored his eighth and ninth World Cup goals during the Sunday game. According to statistical service Opta, he became the first player in history to score eight goals at the World Cup before his 24th birthday since Pele in 1958.

France's opponent in the upcoming quarterfinal on December 10 will be either England or Senegal.

Related Topics

Firing World France FIFA Qatar Poland Senegal December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

14 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

22 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

22 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.