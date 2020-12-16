UrduPoint.com
France, Belgium Recover Large-Scale Loot In Joint Operation - Ministry

Wed 16th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) French and Belgian authorities have jointly recovered 27,400 archaeological pieces of great value from a French national residing in Belgium who has been engaged in massive looting activities in his home country, the French Economy Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"An investigation carried out in cooperation with the Belgian authorities, the decentralized departments of the ministry of culture and the customs, resulted in the seizure of 27,400 objects classified as cultural property. This seizure of plundered archaeological pieces is to date one of the most important ever carried out in France," the ministry's statement read.

Reportedly, the total price of the seized objects is over 770,000 Euros ($940,000).

The joint probe was launched back in 2019, when a Frenchman living in Belgium announced that he had discovered 14,154 Roman coins on his land property, a claim deemed suspicious by the authorities.

The investigators discovered archaeological objects "of exceptional quality" during the house raid.

High-ranking French officials noted in the statement that the perpetrator is liable to imprisonment and a fine of hundreds of thousand euros.

