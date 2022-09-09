France Believes Keeping Sanctions Pressure on Russia Effective - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) France will continue to support sanctions against Russia as they are an effective measure, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"We will stand firm also on the implementation of strong sanctions against Russia. And I want to make the point very clear: European sanctions are efficient against Russia. Russia is facing a severe recession of more than 4%, Russia is facing a very high level of inflation of more than 14% and great difficulties in the Russian supply chains," Le Maire told reporters upon arrival for an informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers in Prague.

The French minister urged Europeans "not to listen to the lies of those who say that European sanctions are not efficient."

"I think that European economies have been very resilient over the last month... But we have to be aware that we have difficult times ahead of us. We have to be aware that we will keep the high level of inflation over the next month due to the high level of energy prices, the high level of food prices and the long-lasting war in Ukraine," the minister said.

Le Maire said that he is proud about "the way European nations have shown their unity" against Russia.

A poll from Elabe showed on Wednesday that support for sanctions against Russia among the French population is declining. Only 40% of the population supported sanctions, while 32% of respondents believed that sanctions should be limited in order to reduce their impact on the daily life of the French, and 27% of respondents stated that they were against economic sanctions.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

The French Parliament adopted in August two packages of emergency measures to protect the purchasing power of the population that took effect on September 1. They include the indexation of social benefits. the stabilization of electricity and gas prices, an increase in additional payments to civil servants, a fuel discount of 30 euro cents from September to October.