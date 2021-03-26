France braces for report over Rwanda genocide failings

A commission of historians will after two years work on Friday submit to President Emmanuel Macron a potentially explosive report scrutinising the role played by France during Rwanda's 1994 genocide

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A commission of historians will after two years work on Friday submit to President Emmanuel Macron a potentially explosive report scrutinising the role played by France during Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

Historian Vincent Duclert, who heads the commission, will hand over the report to Macron at 4:30 pm (1530 GMT) and it will then be made public, the presidency said.

There have long been claims that France, then ruled by late president Francois Mitterrand, did not do enough to halt the massacres that left at least 800,000 people dead, mainly among the Tutsi ethnic minority, and was even complicit in the crimes.

The issue still poisons modern relations a quarter of a century on between France and Rwanda under its controversial President Paul Kagame, a Tutsi who has ruled the mountainous nation in Africa's Great Lakes region since the aftermath of the genocide.

Macron ordered the creation of the commission in May 2019 to analyse France's role in Rwanda from 1990-1994 through archival research.

The genocide began after Rwanda's Hutu president Juvenal Habyarimana, with whom Paris had cultivated close ties, was killed when his plane was shot down over Kigali on April 6, 1994.

France notably led Operation Turquoise, a military-humanitarian intervention launched by Paris under a UN mandate between June and August 1994. Its critics believe that it was in reality aimed at supporting the genocidal Hutu government.

And there have also been repeated accusations that authorities in Paris helped suspects in the Rwanda genocide to escape while under French military protection.