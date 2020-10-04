UrduPoint.com
France Breaks Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 Cases With 16,972 - Public Health Agency

Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

France Breaks Single-Day Record for New COVID-19 Cases With 16,972 - Public Health Agency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) France has broken its national single-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after the country's Public Health Agency recorded 16,972 positive tests over the past 24 hours.

According to the agency's daily statistical update, the latest rise is a significant jump from the 12,148 new positive tests reported on Friday. France's COVID-19 case total now stands at 606,625.

A further 49 people have died over the past 24 hours due to complications from the disease, raising France's COVID-19 death toll to 32,198, the agency said.

The previous record of 16,096 new cases on a single day was set on September 24.

Tougher social distancing measures have been introduced in several French cities over recent weeks, including Marseille and Lyon, in an attempt to curb the country's second wave of COVID-19.

On Thursday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that additional measures, such as the closure of bars, could also be imposed in Paris.

