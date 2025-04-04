France, Britain Say Russia Still Striking Ukraine Energy Infrastructure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The foreign ministers of France and Britain on Friday said Russia was still striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure and accused President Vladimir Putin of dragging its heels over US peace efforts.
At the same time, Paris said that the military chiefs from the two countries were visiting Kyiv to discuss a possible deployment of troops to secure any ceasefire.
"Over the past three weeks, Russia has been flip flopping, continuing its strikes on energy infrastructure, continuing its war crimes," French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot alongside his British counterpart at a NATO meeting.
"There will at some point be a need for military capacity or reassurance, whenever peace is reached -- and this is the reason why our army chiefs will be in Kyiv today in order to advance this work," Barrot said.
Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of breaking a supposed US-backed deal to stop firing on energy sites, though a formal agreement has not been put in place and what commitments each side has undertaken remain unclear.
"Our judgment is that Putin continues to obfuscate, continues to drag his feet. He could accept a cease fire now, but he continues to bombard Ukraine, its civilian population, its energy supplies," British foreign minister David Lammy said.
"We see, Vladimir Putin. We know what you're doing."
Both ministers insisted that now was the time to bolster support for Ukraine and step up pressure on Russia to try to force it to negotiate in good faith.
"We are pledged to continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, militarily, economically," Lammy said.
"And we continue to bear down the sanctions on Russia, so that they are willing to come to this negotiation actually serious about making the peace that we want to see."
Recent Stories
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024
BKFC arrives in Dubai
OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..
More Stories From World
-
France, Britain say Russia still striking Ukraine energy infrastructure2 minutes ago
-
The race to save the Amazon's bushy-bearded monkeys12 minutes ago
-
McLaren's Piastri fastest in chaotic second Japanese GP practice12 minutes ago
-
Protest as quake-hit Myanmar junta chief joins Bangkok summit12 minutes ago
-
Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City32 minutes ago
-
'Cut off': US-backed radio goes off air in rural west Africa42 minutes ago
-
South Korea court ousts impeached president Yoon42 minutes ago
-
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India1 hour ago
-
Clamping down on 'forever chemicals'1 hour ago
-
Trump tariffs to test resiliency of US consumers1 hour ago
-
Trump defiant as tariffs send world markets into panic1 hour ago
-
Israel Lebanon strike kills Hamas member: Palestinian official2 hours ago