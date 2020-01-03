France Calls for De-Escalation in Middle East After Soleimani Killing- Envoy to UN

France calls for further de-escalation in the Middle East after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, French Envoy to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere told reporters on Friday

"We just call for further de-escalation," de Riviere said.

"This is what we need now. We need de-escalation, we need stability in the region."

Tensions are high across the Middle East after Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.