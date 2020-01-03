UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Calls For De-Escalation In Middle East After Soleimani Killing- Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:50 PM

France Calls for De-Escalation in Middle East After Soleimani Killing- Envoy to UN

France calls for further de-escalation in the Middle East after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, French Envoy to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) France calls for further de-escalation in the middle East after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, French Envoy to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere told reporters on Friday.

"We just call for further de-escalation," de Riviere said.

"This is what we need now. We need de-escalation, we need stability in the region."

Tensions are high across the Middle East after Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Related Topics

United Nations France Trump Baghdad Middle East Top

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Warns Iran Against Harsh Actions ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Says Soleimani Was Hated in Iran, Should Hav ..

6 minutes ago

UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Iranian general's ..

6 minutes ago

Wall Street Falls From Record Highs After US Airst ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

14 minutes ago

UN chief says 'world cannot afford' another Gulf w ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.