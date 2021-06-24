UrduPoint.com
France Calls For 'Demanding Dialogue' With Russia - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

France Calls for 'Demanding Dialogue' With Russia - Foreign Ministry

France calls for a "demanding dialogue" with Russia, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the goals and parameters of this dialogue should be agreed upon with European partners

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) France calls for a "demanding dialogue" with Russia, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the goals and parameters of this dialogue should be agreed upon with European partners.

Financial Times has reported, citing diplomatic sources, that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want the EU to consider holding a summit with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The European Council of 27 [countries] has planned to discuss our strategy in relation to Russia. France stands for a demanding dialogue with Russia, which should be defined in its goals and parameters with all our European partners," the spokesperson said.

