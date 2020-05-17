France Calls for EU Unity on Border Reopening Amid Coronavirus Fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The French interior minister warned EU nations on Saturday against setting their own schedules for reopening borders as Europe prepares for the summer tourist season.

"We need to be able to have a joint discussion on the European level, especially on the Schengen zone level. It is not what we see today," Christophe Castaner said.

He said Spain's and Italy's unilateral decisions to throw open borders to EU tourists were not taken in the spirit of solidarity. France is yet to announce the reopening date.

Italy plans to allow entry to EU citizens without a mandatory 14-day quarantine starting June 3, while Spain hopes to welcome tourists sometime in early July.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that her country wanted all border controls within the EU's visa-free area to be lifted from June 15. Germany and Austria plan to fully restore travel on that day.