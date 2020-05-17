UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Calls For EU Unity On Border Reopening Amid Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

France Calls for EU Unity on Border Reopening Amid Coronavirus Fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The French interior minister warned EU nations on Saturday against setting their own schedules for reopening borders as Europe prepares for the summer tourist season.

"We need to be able to have a joint discussion on the European level, especially on the Schengen zone level. It is not what we see today," Christophe Castaner said.

He said Spain's and Italy's unilateral decisions to throw open borders to EU tourists were not taken in the spirit of solidarity. France is yet to announce the reopening date.

Italy plans to allow entry to EU citizens without a mandatory 14-day quarantine starting June 3, while Spain hopes to welcome tourists sometime in early July.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that her country wanted all border controls within the EU's visa-free area to be lifted from June 15. Germany and Austria plan to fully restore travel on that day.

Related Topics

Europe Interior Minister France Germany Austria Spain Italy Angela Merkel June July Border All From

Recent Stories

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

54 minutes ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

1 hour ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

2 hours ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

2 hours ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

2 hours ago

Haaland stars in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga makes ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.