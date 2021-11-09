France Calls for Quick Resolution of Fishing Licenses Issue With UK

UrduPoint.com

A quick solution must be found for French fishermen who have been denied licenses to fish in the UK waters near the island of Jersey, French Foreign Minister Clement Beaune said on Tuesday

Last week, Beaune invited the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, to come to Paris for the talks on the alleged anti-French bias when issuing fishing licenses in British waters. Frost was also set to meet with the European Commission to discuss the matter.

"This morning I spoke with David Frost again. France is still open to dialogue, but a quick solution must be found for our fishermen in accordance with our agreements," Beaune wrote on Twitter following his talks with Frost.

In late September, the British Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the European Union received licenses to fish in British waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. The ministry issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications.

France has accused the United Kingdom of non-compliance with the Brexit agreement provisions on fishing licenses and threatened to impose sanctions starting November 2. However, Paris decided to postpone the sanctions until negotiations with London are complete.

