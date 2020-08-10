UrduPoint.com
France Calls For Respect Of Democratic Rights In Belarus Amid Unrest Over Election Results

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:03 PM

French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune on Monday called for the respect of democratic rights in Belarus following unrest in the capital of Minsk on Sunday night after the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in the election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune on Monday called for the respect of democratic rights in Belarus following unrest in the capital of Minsk on Sunday night after the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in the election.

"Fundamental freedoms and democratic rights must be respected in Belarus. The results must be made public in a complete and transparent manner. Europe will be vigilant on its essential values," Beaune wrote on his Twitter page.

The presidential election was held in Belarus on Sunday, with Lukashenko entering his sixth term with 80.8 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.9 percent, according to the latest data provided by the Central Election Commission.

Sunday night was marked with demonstrations across the country against the election results. Police carried out thousands of detentions, including those of journalists who tried to cover the protests.

