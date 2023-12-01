Open Menu

France Calls For Truce Resumption Between Israel-Hamas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

France calls for truce resumption between Israel-Hamas

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) France on Friday said it regrets the end of a truce between Israel and Hamas militants, and called for its restoration.

"Rupture of the truce is very bad news, regrettable, because it brings no solution and complicates the resolution of all questions that arise," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on the sidelines of the UN's COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

She called a truce resumption "essential".

The truce, brokered by Qatar with support from the United States and Egypt, began November 24 for an initial four days before two extensions until fighting resumed early Friday.

The truce led to the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

It also saw more aid enter Gaza, where about 80 percent of the population is displaced and short of food, water and other essentials.

Another 25 hostages, mostly Thais, were freed outside the scope of the truce agreement.

"We ask that the truce be resumed. It's necessary," Colonna said. "It's essential at the same to continue to free hostages who have now been for 55 days in extremely difficult conditions, to enable more humanitarian aid to arrive, and to be able to distribute it inside the Gaza Strip where the civilian population is suffering."

