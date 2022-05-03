UrduPoint.com

France Calls Mali's Decision To Cancel Defense Cooperation Agreement Unfounded

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 11:20 PM

France Calls Mali's Decision to Cancel Defense Cooperation Agreement Unfounded

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Paris considers the unilateral decision of the Malian authorities to denounce the defense cooperation agreement with France to be unfounded, since it will hinder the fight against terrorism in the African region of Sahel, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Malian transitional authorities announced their decision to break off the defense cooperation with France.

"On May 2, France was informed of the unilateral decision of the Malian transitional authorities to denounce the defense cooperation agreement between France and Mali, and the agreement regulating the status of French forces and forces of European partners participating in the Takuba task force. Paris considers this decision to be unfounded," the spokesperson said at a press briefing.

The spokesperson added that Paris was opposed to any violation of bilateral agreements.

"France will continue the orderly withdrawal of its military from Mali in accordance with the commitments to its partners, in coordination and in respectful dialogue with the Malian armed forces," the spokesperson said.

The French-led military task force Takuba was founded in 2014 by a number of European countries to advise and assist the Malian military in their fight against terrorism in Sahel. On February 17, 2022, France and its allies in Takuba, along with a small number of Canadian servicemen, began a joint troop pullout from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the withdrawal of troops from the country will take from four to six months. The Malian government, in turn, urged Paris to withdraw the troops involved in counterterrorism operations "without delay."

Related Topics

France Paris Mali February May From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

14 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

23 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

23 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

23 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

24 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.