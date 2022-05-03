PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Paris considers the unilateral decision of the Malian authorities to denounce the defense cooperation agreement with France to be unfounded, since it will hinder the fight against terrorism in the African region of Sahel, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Malian transitional authorities announced their decision to break off the defense cooperation with France.

"On May 2, France was informed of the unilateral decision of the Malian transitional authorities to denounce the defense cooperation agreement between France and Mali, and the agreement regulating the status of French forces and forces of European partners participating in the Takuba task force. Paris considers this decision to be unfounded," the spokesperson said at a press briefing.

The spokesperson added that Paris was opposed to any violation of bilateral agreements.

"France will continue the orderly withdrawal of its military from Mali in accordance with the commitments to its partners, in coordination and in respectful dialogue with the Malian armed forces," the spokesperson said.

The French-led military task force Takuba was founded in 2014 by a number of European countries to advise and assist the Malian military in their fight against terrorism in Sahel. On February 17, 2022, France and its allies in Takuba, along with a small number of Canadian servicemen, began a joint troop pullout from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the withdrawal of troops from the country will take from four to six months. The Malian government, in turn, urged Paris to withdraw the troops involved in counterterrorism operations "without delay."